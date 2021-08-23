Columbia man arrested after police find fentanyl and meth in a Pik-Nik can

The drugs were found during a raid in West Hempfield Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Columbia man after finding fentanyl and methamphetamine at a home in West Hempfield Township.

According to police Jeffrey Shackelford, 47, was arrested after the Lancaster Drug Task Force and West Hempfield Township Police Department raided the Columbia home late last week.

Police say they found around 87 grams of meth, 15 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material, digital scales, and approximately $8,280.

Officers say a majority of the drugs were seized from a "Pik-Nik" brand potato-stick snack can.

According to police, the seized meth has a street value estimated around $6,960 and the fentanyl has an estimated value of $1,500.

Police also arrested Rebecca Valentine, a woman found in the same home, for outstanding warrants and drug possession.

