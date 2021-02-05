Columbia Borough Police investigating hit-and-run

There was a person working underneath the vehicle when it was struck, but no serious injuries have been reported.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 2 on the 500 Block of Avenue North at Makle Park.

A group of people were leaving the park when a "gold, possibly Mercury Sable sedan with a black cloth top" backed out of a parking space and struck a sport utility vehicle parked in an alley. There was a person working underneath the vehicle when it was struck, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle fled west towards South Fifth Street on Avenue North after the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735 or tips can be sent by texting LANCS to 87411. Video of the incident can be viewed here.