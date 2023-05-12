State Police continue efforts to find Gladys Wheat's killer

Gladys Wheat, 85, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on May 11, 2009. The coroner said she died upon impact and suffered blunt force trauma.

The search for the hit-and-run driver that killed 85-year-old Gladys Wheat continues nearly 15 years after her murder.

State Police say when she attempted to cross the 1300 block of Church Street on May 11, 2009, a car slammed into her.

In a statement, Wheat’s family wrote:

“We would just like to know why in the days after the accident happened and after all these years, someone couldn't come forward. Someone knows something, someone knows. Hopefully someone will come forward with a tip of some kind, but they have to live with it if not,” said David Wisnom, Gladys Wheat’s grandson.

The tragic incident occurred in Springfield Township, York County.

A suspect has never been found, but troopers say the car was a dark black or green four-door sedan; they say it is possibly an early 2000's model. The car may have dark window tinting on the driver's side and would have had damage to the front bumper and hood.

A few years ago, police released additional information about the suspect car:

"I hope they think about it every day because I'm sure the family does," said Rusty Simmons, who worked near where the hit-and-run happened.

"It devastated a lot of people, a lot of people," said Simmons. "How could you possibly drive away and not think, 'maybe, I better stop and see if I can help. Maybe, they're just hurt?' To not stop is what really broke my heart... to not stop."