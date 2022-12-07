Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

On Dec. 7, 2017, the badly decomposed body of Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement of a home.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman.

Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.

On Dec. 7, 2017, the badly decomposed body of Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement of a residence at 15 Springwater Court in Williams Township, Northampton County.

The home belonged to the father of Metzger's former boyfriend, Carl Maes, who died on Nov. 2, 2017.

Anyone having information on this case is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.