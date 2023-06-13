Cold Case: State Police are still trying to determine who shot and killed Lee Glenn Johnson in 2016

The 75-year-old victim was found dead of a gunshot wound in the driveway outside his Fannett Township, Franklin County home on April 14, 2016, police said.

State Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Franklin County man in 2016.

Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway of his home on the 17000 block of Spring Run East in Fannett Township on April 14, 2016, police say. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

The investigation indicates Johnson encountered someone when he went out into the driveway for an unknown reason the previous night.

Since the launch of the investigation more than seven years ago, police have not identified or charged any suspects in Johnson's death, but they continue their attempts to bring his killer to justice.

Back in 2019, Johnson's son, Glenn, said he's just hoping for someone to come forward with information that could lead to a break in the case.

“Maybe they heard something rumors through a workplace something," he said in 2019. "Any lead is not a small lead. Anything could maybe turn into the right thing for the state police to find who did it. And that’s kind of what we’re looking for. Who did it?"

Any person with information is asked to please contact Troop H - Chambersburg Station, at (717) 264-5161, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.