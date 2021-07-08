Police continuing to investigate 2014 homicide in Clay Township

Brett Simmons, 23, was found dead at the scene and his father was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made to this point.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sep. 2015.

Police are continuing to investigate a 2014 homicide in Clay Township.

On Sep. 25, 2014, shortly after 11:00 p.m., police responded to a home in the 500 block of Clearview Road in Clay Township for a reported shooting with two victims.

Upon arrival, police found Brett Simmons, 23, dead the scene after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest.

His father was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest, as well.

He told police that he encountered two men in Brett's bedroom and struggled with them, being shot in the process.

Brett's father told police that the two intruders wore some sort of clothing over their faces, and likely escaped in a vehicle needed for a getaway through a rural section of Clay Township.

The suspects are described as light-skinned men of average build. It is believed they specifically targeted the Simmons home and knew the house layout.

In the ensuing years since Simmons' murder, police say they have interviewed over 190 people, searched dozens of phones for evidence, and followed countless other leads.

Detective Theresa Stauffer of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police says that there have been persons of interest developed in the case, but all have either been cleared or are still under suspicion with the ongoing investigation.

Police say that Simmons, a 2009 Ephrata High School graduate, was viewed as a "stand-up guy" by family and friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965. Callers do not have to give their names.