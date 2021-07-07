Alleged mother of 'Baby Mary Anne' arrested for 2007 homicide in Lancaster

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced 44-year-old Tara Brazzle's arrest in connection to the homicide of 'Baby Mary Anne' from 2007.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Genetic testing lead Lancaster County investigators to file charges against an Indiana woman in connection to the death of an infant girl found in a dumpster behind the former YMCA in Lancaster in 2007.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Tara Brazzle, of Indiana, with the infant's death.

Brazzle, 44, known then as Tara Indrakosit, is facing a criminal homicide charge in connection to the case that grew to fame by the victim's alias, 'Baby Mary Anne'.

On September 24, 2007, police were called to the YMCA that was located at in the 500 block of N. Queen St. in Lancaster after employees had discovered a deceased newborn in a large trash dumpster in the parking lot.

Authorities say that an investigation revealed the baby to have been a female of 35-to-38 weeks gestation.

The newborn had been wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several plastic bags before being placed into a canvas bag with the placenta and umbilical cord, police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide due to complications of asphyxia.

Authorities said that since 2016, DNA evidence collected in the case was analyzed using Parabon NanoLabs, a company that has become well-known for its genetic analysis with genealogical research to determine the ancestry of a victim or suspect.

Officials said that 'Baby Mary Anne's DNA was also uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database in November 2018, where the victim's closest relation was found to be a second cousin.

With that information, police said they were able to build 'a reverse family tree' and piece a connection together between 'Baby Mary Anne' and Brazzle.

Police say that on July 1, 2021, they interviewed Brazzle at her home in Valparaiso, Indiana.

It was then that Brazzle admitted to police that she had given birth to the newborn in 2007, lived in Lancaster at the time of the homicide, and worked at the YMCA where 'Baby Mary Anne' was found deceased.

Brazzle told police that she had given birth to the baby at her former residence in Ronks, and admitted to failing to seek medical care for the baby after giving birth. She said that she placed the baby in a dumpster behind the YMCA several days later.

After the newborn's death, Brazzle moved to Valparaiso, Indiana.

Police did not immediately arrest Brazzle after the interview due to an on-going investigation and to determine if she had been assisted in the homicide or disposal of the body.

However, after learning that Brazzle had boarded a plane to California, police obtained an arrest warrant.

On July 2, she was arrested at San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California. She is being held for extradition.

“The death and circumstances of the discovery of Baby Mary Anne had a tremendous impact on this community,” said District Attorney Heather Adams, “The case was incredibly sad then and incredibly sad now, as those with ties to Baby Mary Anne begin to process and grieve a personal loss about which they are only now learning.”

“The initial, exhaustive investigation into the death of Baby Mary Anne created a solid foundation that once combined with investigative techniques and science that did not exist in 2007, led to the identity of the person responsible for this horrible crime,” Adams said via press release.

“Now, because of the persistence and dedication of lead investigator Sergeant Zook and other members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, we can begin the process of holding this suspect accountable and seeking justice for Baby Mary Anne and others impacted by this tragedy.”

Adams said the investigation into the case is still ongoing.