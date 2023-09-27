Officials announce arrest, identification of body in 2014 Perry County homicide

The Perry County DA and members of the Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference announcing the identification of the victim and an arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Perry County District Attorney and members of the Pennsylvania State Police are set to announce murder charges stemming from the discovery of a body in 2014.

Perry County District Attorney Lauren Eichelberger and members of the State Police will reveal the identification of the John Doe victim, the arrest of a suspect, and murder charges stemming from that body discovery.

Officials are expected to elaborate on the physical evidence that was gathered in 2014 and some recently developed genetic testing capabilities and other factors that led to the identification of the body and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Authorities say that the press conference and pending criminal charges are a significant step toward identifying victims and bringing justice to those responsible for murder, as well as closure for families.