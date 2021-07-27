New Oxford man arrested in connection to 1987 cold case

Christopher Speelman, 58, has been charged with robbery, rape, and homicide in the 1987 killing of 85-year-old Edna Laughman.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State Police have arrested a New Oxford man in connection to a 1987 homicide in Adams County.

Christopher Speelman, 58, has been charged with robbery, rape, and homicide in the killing of 85-year-old Edna Laughman.

On August 13, 1987, Laughman was found dead at her home in the 1500 block of Carlisle Pike in Oxford Township.

In court documents, police noted that the home appeared to have been ransacked and multiple cigarette butts were found, despite friends and relatives denying that Laughman smoked.

Originally, Barry Laughman had been arrested for the crime. He was convicted and served 16 years in prison before being released in November 2003.

According to the Innocence Project, Laughman had an IQ of 70 and was said to be functioning at the level of a 10-year-old.

He was exonerated in 2004 after DNA testing on vaginal swabs proved that he had not committed the crime.

In August 2018, the same DNA that exonerated Barry Laughman was sent to Parabon Nanolabs for genetic genealogy analysis.

According to court documents, Parabon's research revealed a list of surnames of likely common ancestors of the DNA, and those two surnames were that of Laughman and Speelman.

Further genetic genealogy was used to identify Christopher Speelman as the owner of the DNA.

On May 18, 2021, police spoke to Speelman, and he denied knowing Laughman.

When they asked Speelman for his DNA, he consented, but according to court documents, he became visibly shaken and told police several times that he was, "worked up."

On July 24, police received notice from the Allegheny County Lab that the DNA sample collected from the victim and the sample from Speelman were a match.

Authorities arrested Speelman on July 27.

Officials said upon being arrested, Speelman admitted that he had broken into Laughman's home to steal when he stumbled upon her.

Court documents state that Speelman admitted he overcame Laughman, suffocated her, and sexually assaulted her.

Speelman's previous record includes being found guilty of burglary in 1991.