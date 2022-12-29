COLD CASE: Baby girl found dead in burn barrel, police seeking tips

An unidentified baby girl was found dead in a burn barrel in Lancaster County in 2003. Police are seeking information that may lead to an arrest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified baby girl was found dead in a burn barrel in Lancaster County 19 years ago, police say.

The cold case remains under investigation.

Law enforcement found the baby on Dec. 31, 2003, when they responded to an Amish schoolhouse on Weaver Road in Strasburg Township for a death investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County continue the search for clues into who killed her. Troopers are asking for members of the public to step forward with any information they may have.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.