Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Claire Miller will not be transferred from a juvenile facility to state prison.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022.

Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

A judge ruled at an interest of justice hearing that Miller, now 16, will not be transferred to state prison even though she will be tried as an adult.

Her trial is tentatively scheduled for March.

Miller is being held at the state correctional facility in Muncy, Pennsylvania, which has a dedicated juvenile female unit.