Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022.
Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
A judge ruled at an interest of justice hearing that Miller, now 16, will not be transferred to state prison even though she will be tried as an adult.
Her trial is tentatively scheduled for March.
Miller is being held at the state correctional facility in Muncy, Pennsylvania, which has a dedicated juvenile female unit.
She was transferred there from Lancaster County Prison where she was originally held once arrested on suspicion of killing her 19-year-old sister.