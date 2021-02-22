Police: Lancaster County man found with 1,075 images, 10 videos of child porn

Christian Loveland, 25, of Christiana, is charged with eight felony counts of possession of child pornography, police say.

CHRISTIANA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with eight felony counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Christiana Borough Police.

Christian Loveland, 25, of Christiana, was found to be in possession of lewd materials during a search of his home on Jan. 22, police say.

The investigation began when police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being downloaded and shared by someone in the Christiana Borough Police jurisdiction.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that Loveland was a suspect. They allegedly traced the illicit activity to a cell phone in Loveland's name, police say.

A search warrant was executed at Loveland's home, and investigators discovered 1,075 images and 10 videos depicting suspected child pornography, according to police.

Loveland turned himself in Monday at District Judge Raymond Sheller’s office in Intercourse.