Child in critical condition after being shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after they were shot in Harrisburg on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of South 13th Street for a reported child shot.

The child was taken to the hospital where they underwent emergency surgery. They are currently reported to be in critical condition, police said.

An adult, described by police as the residence caretaker, is in police custody awaiting charges.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.