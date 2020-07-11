Child rapist re-convicted after second trial in Dauphin County

The victim had to testify in front of Richard Soto for the third time in her life.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury re-convicted a 39-year-old man for charges including child rape, and aggravated indecent assault of a child during a second trial after the first conviction was remanded because the man's counsel failed to call character witnesses.

A release from the county district attorney's office says Richard Soto was first convicted of multiple charges for the rape of a child in 2015 and was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison by a county judge. At the end of 2019, the Pa. Superior Court remanded the case for a new trial because Soto's previous counsel was 'ineffective for failing to call character witnesses on his behalf.'

In this second trial, character witnesses did testify for Soto but the jury still found his guilty of the charges, says the press release.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

According to the district attorney's office, the victim was 5-8 years old when the sexual abuse was happening. Soto had moved into the victim's home. The victim's mother assaulted her when she told her about the abuse and told her not to repeat the accusations. An investigation into the abuse started after the victim told a guidance counselor about it.

The victim had to testify in front of Soto for the third time in her life. She described in detail the various ways Soto assaulted her over the course of three years.

"The victim is the bravest, sweetest young lady. After the first conviction, she never thought she would have to face the defendant again. However, when she learned she needed to re-testify, she faced the challenge with an unmatched level of maturity and strength," said prosecutor Erin Varley. "I am proud to know her, and thankful to all of the officers, current and former DAs, teachers, counselors, CYS workers, doctors, and forensic interviewers that helped her then, and came back to fight for her once again.”