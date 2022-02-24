Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography

Daniel Pomponio III, 42, was allegedly found to be in possession of 531 images depicting child pornography, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged after police say they discovered more than 500 images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices in his home.

Daniel Pomponio III, 42, of Lancaster Township, was charged after an investigation launched in December, according to Manheim Township Police.

He denied ever receiving or possessing child pornography, police say.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that a Kik account traced to Pomponio's email address had uploaded at least two pictures of nude children over a 24-hour period in October 2021.

Investigators served a search warrant at Pomponio's Wyncroft Lane home on January 19 and confiscated his phone, four computers, two iPads, and an iPod. Forensic examinations of the devices uncovered 531 images of suspected child pornography, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Pomponio allegedly admitted to having a Kik account but denied that the account police were monitoring was his, the affidavit says.