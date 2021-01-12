Franklin County man charged with possession of child pornography

William Lange, 50, of Waynesboro, was arrested Monday after police found images depicting child pornography on his electronic devices during a search of his home.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A 50-year-old Franklin County man has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography after an investigation by State Police, authorities said Wednesday.

William Lange, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody on Monday, according to State Police.

He is accused of having images depicting child pornography on several electronic devices that were seized by police during a search of his home on Oct. 21.

Police executed the search warrant on Lange's home as part of an investigation into the dissemination of child pornography conducted by Corporal Anthony Reppert, according to State Police.

Lange was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez-Shockey, who set bail at $300,000.