Police: Lancaster County man sets car on fire after learning he was subject of child pornography investigation

Blake Anderson, 22, is charged with four counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, Northwest Regional Police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with setting his car on fire after discovering he was the subject of an investigation for possession of child pornography, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Blake Mackenzi Anderson, of West Donegal Township, allegedly set his car on fire on the morning of Oct. 19, hours after police interviewed him at his West Ridge Road home, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigating officers.

Police began investigating Anderson after receiving a tip that he had uploaded images depicting child pornography to a Dropbox account in June, according to the complaint.

A search of the Dropbox account uncovered 73 images and 55 videos depicting child pornography, police say.

Other images depicting images and videos of child porn were found on Anderson's phone, according to police.

In an interview with police in October, Anderson allegedly admitted to spending $30 to purchase a link that sent about 500 images and videos of child porn to him on Dropbox.

As investigators left his house, Anderson allegedly stopped them and asked for help, claiming he was "addicted to sex."

Hours later, police say, officers were dispatched to Anderson's home after he had set his car ablaze.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.