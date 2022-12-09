Lancaster man sentenced after investigation revealed child pornography on his cell phone, laptop, Facebook

A judge sentenced De Ok Kar, 42, to 3 1/2 to 10 years in prison after his conviction on child pornography charges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will spend 3 1/2 to 10 years in prison after being convicted on seven charges related to possessing and disseminating child pornography.

De Ok Kar, 42, must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Kar possessed and shared videos of children engaged in or simulating prohibited sexual acts.

Kar had child pornography saved on his cell phone, laptop and Facebook account. He was a part of a group on the social media platform that traded the illicit material.

Investigators received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on July 29, 2019.