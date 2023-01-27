x
Lykens man sentenced after pleading guilty to 20 child pornography charges

Christopher Bruce Woodward, 21, of Lykens, pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of child pornography and 10 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
Credit: Dauphin County Prison
Christopher Bruce Woodward

LYKENS, Pa. — A Lykens man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to 20 felonies related to child pornography charges.

Christopher Bruce Woodward, 21, of Lykens, was sentenced to two to four years in prison, plus seven years of probation in Dauphin County's Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 24.

The Criminal Investigation Unit charged Woodward on Aug. 5, 2021, with 10 felony counts of child pornography and 10 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He pleaded guilty to all 20 counts on Oct. 27, 2022.

Woodward will receive credit for 538 days served when he was unable to post $100,000 bail. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Woodward has another case pending against him concerning rape and additional sex crimes. He will remain in Dauphin County Prison until his subsequent trial, which is currently scheduled for March 13.

