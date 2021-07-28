York man charged with possession, dissemination of child pornography

Richard Emenheiser, 38, is accused of sending an illicit image depicting multiple nude juvenile girls to another Facebook user via the Messenger app, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police in West Manchester Township have charged a 38-year-old York man with sharing child pornography on the Facebook Messenger app, charging documents state.

Richard H. Emenhesier, of York, is charged with disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and possession of child pornography, according to West Manchester Township Police.

He is accused of sharing an image depicting several nude juvenile girls engaged in a sex act to another Facebook user via the Messenger app on March 6, according to police.

Police began investigating after receiving a tip from the York County District Attorney's Office, which had in turn been alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the criminal complaint.

Police traced the IP address of the profile used to upload the photo to a home on Altland Avenue in York, where Emenheiser was living, the complaint states.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on June 1, and seized two phones belonging to Emenheiser. A forensic examination of one of the phones revealed a saved copy of the initial photo and three additional photos depicting juveniles engaged in illicit sex acts, according to police.

Emenheiser allegedly admitted that both of the seized phones belonged to him, and that he used one of them to send the illicit image to another Facebook user via the Messenger app, police say.