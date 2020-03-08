Brownstown man facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography

Ronald Strawbridge, 32, is facing multiple charges in connection to his arrest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Brownstown man is facing charges after he was found in possession of child pornography.

Ronald Strawbridge, 32, is facing possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruptions of a minor among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On June 18, 2020 around 7:00 p.m., West Earl Township Police received a complain of a sexually related incident occurring in the area.

An investigation ensued, and police identified Strawbridge as the main suspect.

According to authorities, a search warrant was obtained to access Strawbridge's phone, and during its examination, sexually related material was discovered.

Further examination of the cell phone found images and other child pornography.

On July 31, Strawbridge was arrested and arraigned.