Franklin County man will serve 17.5 years in prison for using minors to produce child pornography

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man will serve up to 17 and a half years in prison for persuading and using a minor to produce child pornography between 2015 and 2016, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Tuesday.

Damion Phillip Gress, 25, pleaded guilty to charges related to offenses he committed between August 2015 and October 2016, Gurganus said.

Gress also used a second victim to produce child pornography in July 2016 and pleaded guilty to charges related to that offense.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, who also ordered Gress to serve 10 years of probation following his prison term and pay $54,000 in restitution to his victims.

Gress admitted to persuading and using the minor to produce child pornography and to possessing thousands of images of child pornography in 2019.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police.