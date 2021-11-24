Child porn charges filed against Luzerne County man

The charges against David Fortin of Forty Fort were announced Wednesday.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing child pornography charges.

The charges against David Fortin, 37, of Forty Fort, were announced Wednesday.

Police got a cyber tip that a user with an email address belonging to Fortin had uploaded 190 files depicting suspected child sexual abuse material. Detectives determined many of the videos contained child sexual abuse material.

The email address matches that of his business—Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua.

Investigators spoke with Fortin after executing a search warrant on his home. Investigators told Fortin they were looking for evidence of child sex abuse material, and Fortin said, "I can explain that."