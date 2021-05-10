Lancaster County couple charged after children found locked inside bedroom

Alexis Absher, 24, and Collin Decker, 27, are facing three counts each of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is facing charges after their three children were found locked inside a bedroom in deplorable conditions, police say.

Alexis Absher, 24, and Collin Decker, 27, are facing three counts each of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

On May 8 around 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Fifth Street for a report of three young children hanging out of a third floor window and calling for their parents.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw the children at the open window and attempted to get inside a locked door.

After no one would answer the door, authorities say they gained entry into the home, and no adults were located.

Three children, between 2 and 5-years--old, were found locked inside of a bedroom in a third floor apartment, police said.

Officials noted that the conditions of the room where the children were locked was "deplorable," with "a very strong odor of urine and feces." There was a bunk bed with a trundle bed beneath it that all three children appeared to share, police said.

The children were placed into the care of foster parents.

Police say that Absher and Decker were allegedly at the Buck Motor Sports Complex during the time their children were locked in the room. They were tagged in a social media post at that location, according to police.