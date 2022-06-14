Police seek help in locating suspect in theft at Chester County gas station

The suspect, identified as Ashish Kumar, is accused of stealing money from a Gulf gas station in Penn Township one week after he was hired to work there, police say.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a Gulf gas station in Penn Township, Chester County earlier this month and are searching for the suspect.

According to police, the suspect was hired at the gas station a week before the theft occurred. He is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's safe and cash register.

The name the suspect gave at the time of his hiring was Ashish Kumar, police say, but he allegedly stole all the documentation and photo identification he provided to the gas station at the time of his hiring.

After stealing the money, the suspect was observed on surveillance leaving the gas station on foot towards an unknown location, police say.

The date of the alleged theft was June 3, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at the Avondale Station at (610) 268-2022 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.

Tipsters can also anonymously submit information online.