Chester County man to face trial for Lancaster County homicide

Matthew Moser, was arrested in connection with a Lancaster County homicide.

UPDATE (March 26): A Chester County man has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of a Caernarvon Township woman.

Matthew Moser, 31, waived a preliminary hearing prompting a judge to order him to stand trial.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison, and is not eligible for bail.

PREVIOUSLY: A man was arrested Tuesday in Chester County in connection with a Lancaster County homicide investigation.

Matthew Moser, of Honey Brook, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a long stand-off with police at the Quality Inn Hotel in West Goshen.

In a release, the Chester County District Attorney's office says, state police were called to do a welfare check at a house on Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township around 6 p.m. Monday.

“Everything was going pretty well until the last couple of months. She was looking to break up with him," said Landon Fana, co-worker and friend.

“She was provably the most loving and caring person that we have ever met here at the store,” Fana added. “All her goal in life was to help others,” he said.

Troopers found Kristin Graham, 47, Morgantown, deceased in a bedroom at the house.

Through investigation, police discovered that Matthew Moser and Graham were in a relationship and he had admitted to relatives he had harmed Graham.

Moser lived at the home on Twin County Road part time and the Quality Inn in West Goshen where he was taken into custody.

Chester County DA Deb Ryan said, “The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion.”

Moser faces a wide range of charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.