Chester county man arrested for Lancaster county homicide

Matt Moser, was arrested in connection with a Lancaster County homicide

A man is arrested Tuesday in connection with a Lancaster county homicide investigation in Chester County.

Matthew Moser of Honey Brook, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a long stand-off with police at the Quality Inn Hotel in West Goshen.

The Lancater and Chester County District Attorney's office says the Moser was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened around March 1 in Caernavon Township, Lancaster County.

Chester County DA Deb Ryan says “The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion.”