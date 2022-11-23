Walmart mass shooting: Biden, state, local officials respond in wake of deadly Chesapeake shooting

Police confirm multiple people are dead and others are being treated in the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Details are still developing after a deadly shooting at the Walmart Super Center on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake late Tuesday night.

Police confirm there are multiple fatalities, and that the gunman is dead.

In a tweet, Walmart said, "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

Meanwhile, local and state officials are responding to the ongoing news about the mass shooting.

Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden issued the following statement in the aftermath of the shooting:

"Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving.

There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable. Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month.

We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against.

This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action. We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted before 6:30 a.m. that he "remains in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward." He also called the shooting a heinous act of violence.

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears wrote shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying that "Our hearts are broken for the victims in Chesapeake and the families that have lost loved ones. "

Our hearts break for the victims in Chesapeake and the families who've lost loved ones in another senseless act of violence.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West wrote shortly before 6 a.m., calling Chesapeake a "tightknit community" and asking the community to keep the city in their prayers in the aftermath of this "senseless act of violence."

U.S. Representative Bobby Scott tweeted "our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving."

U.S. Representative Elaine Luria tweeted "Enough is enough."

Enough is enough.



Virginia State Senator Mamie Locke tweeted "Yet another mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. Seven known dead, including the shooter. When will this madness of gun violence stop?"

Virginia State Senator Lionell Spruill Sr. tweeted that "I was just in this Sam’s club today, like hundreds of others who were preparing for the holidays. What a heartbreaking #Thanksgiving2022 so many families will have as a result of this tragedy! I am just beyond words right now! Hold your loved ones close my friends !!"

US Senator Mark Warner said, "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene."

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



Virginia Senator Louise Lucas said, "I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."

