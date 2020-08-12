Charges against York man accused of severely injuring infant upgraded to homicide after the baby succumbs to its injuries

Daryl Carletto Brown, 22, allegedly admitted that he abused the 2-month-old infant, who died Oct. 16 after sustaining a severe brain injury on Oct. 12, police say.

YORK, Pa. — A York man charged with injuring a two-month old infant in his care in October now faces homicide charges after the baby succumbed to his injuries, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Daryl Carletto Brown, 22, of the 100 block of West Jackson Street, had the charges updated to homicide at his preliminary hearing on Monday, the DA's office said. The criminal homicide charge was held over for trial, according to court documents.

Brown's formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 23.

The victim died on Oct. 16, days after he was brought to York Hospital and later airlifted to the Hershey Medical Center, prosecutors say.

The child sustained a severe brain injury, along with bruised and broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, according to police.

Brown was initially charged with attempted homicide after allegedly admitting to police that he was responsible for the baby's injuries.

Brown allegedly said he "had anger problems" and that the child's injuries were "his fault," according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police after his arrest.

Officers began investigating on Oct. 12 after being dispatched to Brown's home for the report of a child in cardiac arrest.

The child's mother told police she left the baby with Brown at their home around 5:45 a.m. while she went to her mother's house down the street.

Brown allegedly called her at 6:01 a.m., asking her to return home quickly because the baby had choked on his formula. The woman returned home to find the baby unresponsive, police say.

Brown gave police a similar account of events, but later admitted that the child's injuries were his fault, according to police. He then described how he held the child upright on his leg and violently bounced him because the child "wouldn't shut up," police say.