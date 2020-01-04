Charges against Harrisburg man for shooting held over for court

Richard Schmittel, 29, is facing charges of attempted homicide, and illegal gun possession after a shooting incident on February 3

Charges against a Harrisburg man for a shooting incident have been held over for court according to the Dauphin County District Attorney.

Richard Schmittel, 29, is facing charges of attempted homicide, and illegal gun possession after a shooting incident on February 3. He's also charged with flight to avoid apprehension.

According to the Dauphin County DA, Schmittel was standing in the area of Hummel and Swatara Streets when people inside a silver SUV shot at him. Schmittel then chased after the vehicle and fired several shots as it drove away.

No one was injured in the incident.

Charges were filed against Schmittel because he didn't satisfy his duty to retreat before using deadly force.