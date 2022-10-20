Man charged with third-degree murder in fatal Daupin County crash

Stephen Gimmi, 43, from Halifax was entrapped in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rindy Lee Martin, 44, has been charged.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Third-degree murder charges were filed following a fatal March crash in Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rindy Lee Martin, 44, from Elizabethville, was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence—controlled substance and other criminal charges.

On March 16 at 4:40 a.m. Martin was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on 1534 South River Road in Reed Township when he lost control of his car and struck another vehicle in the southbound lane.

Stephen Gimmi, 43, from Halifax, was entrapped in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Martin was arraigned and denied bail. He is currently in Dauphin County Prison.