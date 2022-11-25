Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100,000 of diesel fuel from Lancaster County pump over two months

Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, from Corona, NY, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after officers investigated a theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man was charged after allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of diesel fuel.

Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, from Corona, NY, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after officers investigated a theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Between July and September of 2022, Payamps-Valerio, along with two other suspects, allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at Redner's Market, located at 1304 North Reading Road.

According to police, the defendant pumped $138,600 worth of diesel fuel into a large storage container in the back of his van.

The investigation led to officers obtaining three arrest warrants for the involved suspects.