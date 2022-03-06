One person injured following overnight shooting in Chambersburg

Police say the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation between two men at about 2 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in Chambersburg.

It occurred around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street, according to Chambersburg Police.

Investigators say two male subjects got into a verbal altercation at a home in the area. One of the subjects pulled a gun and fired at the victim, striking him twice in the torso.

The victim was flown to York Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police did not say whether the other suspect had been arrested, but said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released at a later time.