Chambersburg Police seek two suspects accused of assault, burglary

Brian Welsh and Josh May are accused of forcing their way into a home on Monday and striking a victim in the head with a wooden table leg, causing a serious injury

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident on the 200 block of King Street Monday.

Brian Timothy Welsh, 41, and Joshua Allen May, 35, are both charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and burglary in the incident.

Police say they forcibly entered a residence and "engaged in a course of conduct which resulted in the victim being struck in the head with a wooden table leg."

The victim was seriously injured in the incident, police say.