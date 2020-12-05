x
Chambersburg Police seek two suspects accused of assault, burglary

Brian Welsh and Josh May are accused of forcing their way into a home on Monday and striking a victim in the head with a wooden table leg, causing a serious injury
Credit: Chambersburg Police
Brian Welsh and Josh May

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident on the 200 block of King Street Monday.

Brian Timothy Welsh, 41, and Joshua Allen May, 35, are both charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and burglary in the incident.

Police say they forcibly entered a residence and "engaged in a course of conduct which resulted in the victim being struck in the head with a wooden table leg."

The victim was seriously injured in the incident, police say.

May and Welsh are both at large, according to police. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.