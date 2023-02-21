x
Chambersburg police attempting to identify persons of interest in home robbery

The Chambersburg Police Department is attempting to identify the three pictured individuals. These people are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating a January robbery.

According to officers, four people robbed victims inside of their home in the 200 block of East King Street. One suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Police are attempting to identify the three individuals pictured below. The people in these photos are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
All of the persons of interest are men believed to be in their teens or early 20s, according to police. They may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation.

Those with information that can assist the police in identifying or locating any of these people are asked to contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

