x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Chambersburg high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

According to officials, Benjamin Duran-Tobias was placed on administrative leave from the school after his unlawful sexual contact with a student was reported.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg high school teacher was taken into custody on Friday for multiple sexual offenses against a student, police said.

According to officials, Benjamin A. Duran-Tobias, 29, was placed on administrative leave from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School after it was reported that he had had unlawful sexual contact with a student.

Duran-Tobias faces charges for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.

He is in Frankin County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

New hope for solving cold case murder of Alicia Jackson