Chambersburg high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

According to officials, Benjamin Duran-Tobias was placed on administrative leave from the school after his unlawful sexual contact with a student was reported.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg high school teacher was taken into custody on Friday for multiple sexual offenses against a student, police said.

According to officials, Benjamin A. Duran-Tobias, 29, was placed on administrative leave from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School after it was reported that he had had unlawful sexual contact with a student.

Duran-Tobias faces charges for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.