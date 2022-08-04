Chambersburg high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg high school teacher was taken into custody on Friday for multiple sexual offenses against a student, police said.
According to officials, Benjamin A. Duran-Tobias, 29, was placed on administrative leave from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School after it was reported that he had had unlawful sexual contact with a student.
Duran-Tobias faces charges for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.
He is in Frankin County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19.