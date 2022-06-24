Central Pa. drag performer charged with 25 counts of child pornography, police say

Brice Williams, who performed under the drag name Anastasia Diamond, was allegedly a community activist for LGBTQ+ youth around the Harrisburg area

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Central Pa. drag performer has been charged with 25 counts of child pornography, according to court documents.

Brice Williams, a local drag performer and community organizer for LGBTQ+ youth, was charged with possessing at least 49 photos and 25 videos of naked, prepubescent boys, according to police.

Williams, 26, from Chambersburg, worked under the drag name Anastasia Diamond.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said that Williams allegedly downloaded the photos and videos between May and December of 2020.

Authorities said that the boys were under 18, but did not specify their specific ages.

According to a court affidavit of probable cause, the sexually explicit images showed genitalia and boys performing oral sex.

Williams is a known activist in the Harrisburg area. He was awarded the 2020 Rising Star Award from the LGBT Center of Central Pa.

According to the court affidavit, Williams allegedly admitted to being the owner of an email address and phone number associated with the suspected pornography.