East Lampeter Township Police say he stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a contracting business on June 7.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a suspected catalytic converter thief.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the suspect stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot at Dutch Quality Contractors on Pitney Road on June 7.

Surveillance video shows the suspect scouting the property between 8 and 8:20 p.m. on June 7, then returning in the same vehicle between 10 and 10:14 p.m., police say.

The converters were taken from two Ford vehicles, a box truck, and a van, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle appears to be a black 2017-19 Toyota Corolla sedan, with unknown registration.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years of age, between 5'7" and 5'10" inches tall, with a thin build, and light beard. He is wearing a red t-shirt, a red baseball hat, jean shorts, and white sneakers. He appears to have tattooed arms and at least one tattoo on his calf.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Sgt. Brian Cloonan at 717-291-4676, ext. 3102 or at cloonanb@eltpolice.org.

Tipsters can also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.