Police seek to identify vehicle used in catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill

Authorities are seeking information about a dark colored SUV they believe may have been involved with a catalytic converter theft.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 3.

Police are seeking to identify a vehicle that authorities believe was the getaway car after a catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill.

Authorities say on Aug. 11 around 2 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious man in the area of North 26th Street in Camp Hill. The man was reportedly walking around a parked vehicle, before leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.

Upon arrival, police found that no one was in the area, and a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle.

Authorities are now attempting to identify the vehicle in the above picture in connection to the theft.