Lancaster couple charged after disturbance in Mechanicsburg

Cassandra Ortiz and Harvey Segarra are accused of causing an altercation after arguing with the victims on social media, Upper Allen Township Police say.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is in custody after an altercation last week in Cumberland County.

Cassandra L. Ortiz, 25, and Harvey Segarra, 32, both of the 400 block of Beaver Street, were arrested at their home on Thursday, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

They are accused of causing a disturbance at a home on the 900 block of Sheffield Avenue in Mechanicsburg on Friday, June 10, police say.

They allegedly drove the the residence to confront the victims about an argument they were having on social media, according to police.

During the disturbance, Segarra allegedly got into a physical fight with one of the victims, police say. After the fight ended, he went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and threatened the victims with it, according to police.

Segarra and Ortiz then left the scene before officers arrived, police say.

During the investigation, police determined Segarra is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Both suspects are charged with persons not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Both were arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.