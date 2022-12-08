6 cars, copper pipe stolen from Harrisburg property while owner out of town

The victim returned from being out of town for a month to find that someone broke into his house and stole various items from his property.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for suspects after a man returned from being out of town for a month and found that someone stole various items from his recently purchased Manada Bottom Road residence.

The stolen property includes six cars, approximately 100 feet of copper pipe, four weed whackers and three refrigerant compressors, according to a PSP report.

The victim also reported that a window was smashed and his garage was broken into. The copper pipe was allegedly stolen from inside.