Carlisle woman charged in Perry County woman's 2020 overdose death

Jackie Harbaugh, 32, is accused of selling and delivering drugs to the 27-year-old victim, who died of an overdose in September 2020 in Duncannon, police say.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A 32-year-old Carlisle woman has been charged in connection to the overdose death of a Perry County woman last year, according to State Police.

Jackie Marie Harbaugh is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in the case, State Police say. She is accused of selling drugs to the victim, who was found dead in a bathroom on North High St. in Duncannon on Sept. 30, 2020.

The investigation of the victim's death determined Harbaugh sold and delivered the drugs to the victim, police say. She was taken into custody by the Cumberland COunty Drug Task Force on a different drug-related incident, according to police.

In an interview with investigators, police say, Harbaugh allegedly admitted she sold drugs to the victim. She was charged on Jan. 9.

Harbaugh is currently in Perry County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing after failing to post $100,000 bail.