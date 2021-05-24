Police name suspect in Carlisle shooting that left one dead, one critically injured

Carlisle Police released new information Monday about a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police released new information Monday about a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near GQ Barbershop in Carlisle.

Anthony White, 41, was shot twice in the torso and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said Monday White was conscious and expected to survive.

Kendall Cook, 39, was killed in the barbershop, police documents said. Cook was the owner of the shop, which was featured in a 2019 episode of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé.”

“They touched a lot of people in this town. It’s a shame to see this happen to them,” said Rob Ritchie, a Carlisle resident who said he had brought his son to the barbershop for six years.

The Ritchie family came to visit the memorial of flowers, candles and balloons left by community members in front of the barbershop.

“They were great with inspiration and whatnot. They encouraged me to go back and get my hours barbering. They said they’d even hire me,” said Rob’s wife Alicia, who added Cook had also encouraged her son Anthony to be a sportscaster.

“They encouraged me to get an after school job over here,” Anthony said.

Michael Baltimore, 42, of Camp Hill, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and firearms violations.

The shootings appeared to be the result of a personal conflict between the shooter and the victims, police said.

“This type of incident in the center of the borough shocked the conscience of the citizens of Carlisle,” said Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis.

Baltimore is not currently in police custody, and police are asking anyone with information to reach out. However, they warned Baltimore is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him should not approach him.

“The difference between this homicide investigation and some of the investigations in our recent past is the level of cooperation received from the public,” Landis said.