Crime

Carlisle Police seek help identifying suspects in game of skill machine theft

The suspects used a system to scam the machines into printing out winning vouchers for more than $3,000.
Credit: Carlisle Police

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are trying to identify three suspects accused of stealing more than $3,000 from game of skill machines last month.

According to police, the trio entered the Carlisle Food Mart on the 600 block of Franklin Street at about 5 p.m. on May 25, and used a system to scam the machines into printing out vouchers for winnings. They then cashed in the vouchers to take more than $3,000 in fraudulent winnings, police claim.

They were also seen on camera footage stealing handfuls of cigars and lottery tickets, according to police. 

If anyone has any information about these suspects or similar thefts they are encouraged to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252 or leave a tip online.

