Carlisle Police seek help identifying suspects in game of skill machine theft

The suspects used a system to scam the machines into printing out winning vouchers for more than $3,000.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are trying to identify three suspects accused of stealing more than $3,000 from game of skill machines last month.

According to police, the trio entered the Carlisle Food Mart on the 600 block of Franklin Street at about 5 p.m. on May 25, and used a system to scam the machines into printing out vouchers for winnings. They then cashed in the vouchers to take more than $3,000 in fraudulent winnings, police claim.

They were also seen on camera footage stealing handfuls of cigars and lottery tickets, according to police.