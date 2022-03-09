Carlisle Police investigating assault that left 1 person injured

Police say the incident is not related to the one in Memorial Park that took place approximately at the same time.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an assault that left one man injured on Thursday.

On Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt and West North Streets for reports of an assault.

At the scene, police found a 30-year-old man who was suffering from facial injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has any pertinent information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.