Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.

According to Treece, his 1963 Corvette has been stolen from the location while he had been at the Carlisle Car Show.

An investigation was launched in cooperation with the Pa. State Police Auto Theft Task Force and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

According to Carlisle police, the investigation revealed that Treece obtained a fraudulent vehicle title for the Corvette.

The vehicle was located and it was determined the true owner of the Corvette had owned the car since the 1980s.

Treece allegedly made a false insurance claim for the theft of the car.