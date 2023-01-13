Man wanted in deadly 2021 Carlisle shooting arrested in Florida

Michael Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street on May 22, 2021.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021.

Police in Florida say they have arrested the suspect wanted for a deadly 2021 barbershop shooting in Carlisle.

Michael Baltimore, 43, was arrested during a fight in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13. Authorities say they responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a weapon, and Baltimore attempted to flee in a silver sedan. Police were able to conduct a traffic stop, found a gun and drugs in the vehicle, and determined that Baltimore was wanted with an active arrest warrant in Pennsylvania.

Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street on May 22, 2021, the agency said.

Cook owned the business, and Baltimore worked for him until 2019, according to the agency.

Baltimore was featured in several episodes of the television reality series "90 Day Fiancé," according to U.S. Marshals.