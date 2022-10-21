Carlisle man convicted of aggravated assault following attack with butcher knife

Floyd Robinson's conviction stems from a February incident on B Street in Carlisle.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man was convicted of aggravated assault following a Cumberland County stabbing.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Robinson chased down the victim with a butcher knife and stabbed him in the back.

The attack was only broken up by police officer interference. They arrested Robinson and were able to provide aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.