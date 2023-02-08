Carlisle man charged with statutory sexual assault of York County student

The 14-year-old victim stated that they met Brandon Suchonick through a social media app and coordinated to meet during the school day.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly meeting up with a York County student.

Brandon Allen Suchonick, 37, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful restraint and corruption of a minor.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, on Feb. 1, officers were advised of a missing 14-year-old student from the York County School of Technology.

A school resource officer was able to locate footage of the student getting off the school bus and walking off school property at the beginning of the day.

At 2:40 p.m. that same day, the missing student was spotted by a patrol officer walking on the sidewalk of Pauline Drive adjacent to school property.

The officer met with the student and they were reunited with their parents.

The following interview with the student alleged that they met with Suchonick through a social media app and coordinated to meet.

The victim stated that Suchonick took them to a nearby location, where the pair engaged in sexual activity.

According to the police report, Suchonick had urged the victim to sneak out of her house on two occasions, where sexual activity also occurred.