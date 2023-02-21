Mechanicsburg man charged with rape after babysitting victim

The victim alleged that Myers was babysitting her when she was told to perform a sex act on him before being allowed to play outside.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing charges regarding the alleged rape of a child.

Earnest Myers, 76, from Mechanicsburg has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and rape of a child.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim came forward to police in August of 2022. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 6-7 years old.

The victim alleged that Myers was babysitting her when he told her that she needed to perform a sex act on him before she could go outside and play with his granddaughter, which the victim did.

On Feb. 17, Myers came to the Upper Allen Township Police Department for a non-custodial interview about the incident.

He allegedly admitted that the victim had performed the sex act on him when she was around 6 or 7 years old. He further described that the victim "wasn't that good at [the act]" and it only lasted about one or two minutes.